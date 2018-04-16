Eric Clapton doc soundtrack to feature five unreleased songs

Life In 12 Bars companion album out on June 8

Eric Clapton documentary Life In 12 Bars will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on June 8, with an accompanying soundtrack due on the same day.

The career-spanning compilation features five unreleased tracks: a 17-minute live recording of Cream’s “Spoonful” dating from October 1968; the full-length version of solo hit “I Shot The Sheriff”; a live version of Chuck Berry’s “Little Queen” from 1974; Derek & The Dominos’ take on “High”, which later appeared on There’s One In Every Crowd; and a live cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing”, performed by the Dominos at the Fillmore East in October 1970.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

CD 1

1. Big Bill Broonzy – “Backwater Blues”

2. Muddy Waters – “My Life Is Ruined”

3. Muddy Waters – “Got My Mojo Working” (Live At Newport Jazz Festival 1960)

4. The Yardbirds – “I Wish You Would”

5. The Yardbirds – “For Your Love”

6. John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers – “Steppin’ Out”

7. John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers – “All Your Love”

8. Cream – “I Feel Free”

9. Cream – “Strange Brew”

10. Cream – “Sunshine of Your Love”

11. Aretha Franklin – “Good to Me As I Am To You”

12. Cream – “Crossroads”

13. The Beatles – “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

14. Cream – “Badge”

15. Cream – “White Room (Live)”

16. Cream – “Spoonful” (Live from Goodbye tour – LA Forum October 19, 1968) *

17. Blind Faith – “Presence Of The Lord”

CD 2

1. Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton – “Comin’ Home”

2. Eric Clapton – “After Midnight” (alternate mix)

3. Eric Clapton – “Let It Rain” (alternate mix)

4. Derek and The Dominos – “High” *

5. George Harrison – “My Sweet Lord”

6. Derek and The Dominos – “Thorn Tree In The Garden”

7. Derek and The Dominos – “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out”

8. Derek and The Dominos – “Bell Bottom Blues”

9. Derek and The Dominos – “Layla”

10. Derek and The Dominos – “Little Wing” (Live at the Fillmore 1970) *

11. Derek and The Dominos – “Got To Get Better In A Little While”

12. Eric Clapton – “I Shot The Sheriff” (full length version) *

13. Eric Clapton – “Little Queenie” (Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, California, July 19/20, 1974) *

14. Eric Clapton – “Mainline Florida”

15. Eric Clapton – “Tears In Heaven”

* previously unreleased

A 4xLP version of the Life In 12 Bars OST will follow on July 20.

Life In 12 Bars will also be aired on the BBC later in 2018. Watch a trailer for the film here:

