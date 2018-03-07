End Of The Road festival reveals raft of new names

Josh T Pearson, Billy Childish, Lucy Dacus and more to play the Wiltshire bash
End Of The Road festival has added another batch of names to its already impressive line-up.
Josh T Pearson, Wild Billy Childish & CTMF, Lucy Dacus, Haley Heynderickx and Jonathan Wilson will join the likes of Vampire Weekend, St Vincent, Feist, Yo La Tengo, Ezra Furman, Jeff Tweedy and John Cale at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire from August 30 to September 2.
The new additions to the bill are as follows:
Josh T Pearson
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
Titus Andronicus
Jonathan Wilson
Lucy Dacus
Shannon and the Clams
Stealing Sheep
The Limiñanas
Warmduscher
Soccer Mommy
Cut Worms
Haley Heynderickx
Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker
The Orielles
Warhaus
Saba Lou
Honey Harper
Plastic Mermaids
Boy Azooga
View the full line-up and buy tickets here.
