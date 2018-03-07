End Of The Road festival reveals raft of new names

Josh T Pearson, Billy Childish, Lucy Dacus and more to play the Wiltshire bash

End Of The Road festival has added another batch of names to its already impressive line-up.

Josh T Pearson, Wild Billy Childish & CTMF, Lucy Dacus, Haley Heynderickx and Jonathan Wilson will join the likes of Vampire Weekend, St Vincent, Feist, Yo La Tengo, Ezra Furman, Jeff Tweedy and John Cale at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire from August 30 to September 2.

The new additions to the bill are as follows:

Josh T Pearson

Wild Billy Childish & CTMF

Titus Andronicus

Jonathan Wilson

Lucy Dacus

Shannon and the Clams

Stealing Sheep

The Limiñanas

Warmduscher

Soccer Mommy

Cut Worms

Haley Heynderickx

Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker

The Orielles

Warhaus

Saba Lou

Honey Harper

Plastic Mermaids

Boy Azooga

View the full line-up and buy tickets here.

