Elvis Costello, The Waterboys and Nick Lowe to play Blenheim Palace

The June 16 triple bill forms part of the Nocturne Live series

Elvis Costello, The Waterboys and Nick Lowe have been unveiled as the acts playing the Saturday night of Blenheim Palace’s Nocturne Live series on June 16.

It will be the first time that regular collaborators Lowe and Costello have shared a stage for five years.

Nocturne Live is a four-day concert series that takes place against the backdrop of The Great Court at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace. The other headliners are Chic and Gary Barlow, with a fourth yet to be announced.

Tickets for the Elvis Costello date start at £40 and will be available here from Friday (February 9).

