David Crosby announces release date for new album, Sky Trails

It's his second new solo album in less than a year

David Crosby has announced details of a new solo album, Sky Trails.

The album follows on from Lighthouse, which he released in October 2016.

Sky Trails is released on September 29. It is a full band album, who include saxophonist Steve Tavaglione, bassist Mai Agan, drummer Steve DiStanislao and Crosby’s son, multi-instrumentalist James Raymond, who also produced the album.

Crosby and Raymond recorded some of the songs at Raymond’s home studio and then moved to Jackson Browne’s Groove Masters studio in Santa Monica for tunes that feature the full band.

The album includes a cover of Joni Mitchell‘s “Amelia” from her 1976 album, Hejira. “I’ve always loved how Joni wrote about her love life and Amelia Earhart’s life at the same time,” Crosby says. “It’s just exquisite writing.”

The tracklisting for Sky Trails is:

She’s Got To Be Somewhere

Sky Trails

Sell Me A Diamond

Before Tomorrow Falls On Love

Here It’s Almost Sunset

Capitol

Amelia

Somebody Home

Curved Air

Home Free

