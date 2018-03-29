Dan Auerbach exclusive: “I’m finally finding myself”

The Black Keys man on the joys of collaboration in the latest issue of Uncut

When The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach worked with Dr John on the latter’s 2012 album Locked Down, he learned an essential musical truth.

“It was the first time I realised the human element was important,” he tells Uncut, in the issue on sale now. “When Dr John started playing the Farfisa all of a sudden it sounded alive, like it was… some sort of animal. When you start working with people that can transform inanimate objects into living, breathing things… it becomes something even deeper than you’re looking for.”

The encounter inspired Auerbach to seek a whole new cast of collaborators: Lana Del Rey, Chrissie Hynde, soul singer Robert Finley and former Memphis Boys Bobby Wood and Gene Chrisman, who have become an integral part of Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound stable.

“Now I feel like I have a whole room full of Dr Johns. It starts to get wild. It’s like I’m on top of the mountain when I start the day. Anything seems possible.”

It’s this spirit of freewheeling collaboration that he hopes to funnel back into the next Black Keys album: “It’s exciting, the prospect of taking what I’ve learned and working with The Black Keys again.”

Read more in the May 2018 issue of Uncut, on sale now.

