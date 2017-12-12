The Cure to play London’s Hyde Park

They're the latest addition to this year's BST concerts

The Cure have announced details of an exclusive European concert for 2018. The show marks the band’s 40th anniversary.

The band will play Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday July 7. The bill also features Interpol, Goldfrapp, Ride, Editors, Slowdive and The Twilight Sad.

Fanclub and Barclaycard presale begins today (Tuesday, December 12) while general sale begins on Friday, December 15.

The Cure are the latest edition to this year’s line-up for concerts, which also includes Roger Waters and Eric Clapton.

