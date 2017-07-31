Cat Power: new album is “ready to go”

It's the follow-up to 2012’s Sun

Chan Marshall has confirmed a new album is “ready to go”.

It will be her first studio album since 2012’s Sun.

Marshall broke the news in Instagram, posting an archive picture before signing off, “Did I mention I have a TENTH ALBUM READY TO GO…. Back in the Game”.

Second video Fourth record TWENTY plus years ago 🌹 Harry Druzd on drums among other notable cameos 💃🏻 #tbt to say the least Did I mention I have a TENTH ALBUM READY TO GO…. 👌🏿🦋🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Back in the game💘 #crossbonesstyle A post shared by CAT POWER (@catpowerofficial) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Although her last album was released in 2012, Cat Power toured this year with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and recently narrated a documentary about Janis Joplin called Janis: Little Girl Blue.

