Byrds duo announce Sweetheart Of The Rodeo tour

Chris Hillman and Roger McGuinn hit the road to mark the 50th anniversary of their country-rock classic

The Byrds’ Chris Hillman and Roger McGuinn have announced a US tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their landmark country-rock album Sweetheart Of The Rodeo.

The two surviving members of the early 1968 line-up of The Byrds will be joined by Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives to play songs from Sweetheart Of The Rodeo and tell stories of its making.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

“On March 9, 1968, Roger McGuinn and I along with many fantastic musicians began recording the Sweetheart Of The Rodeo album at Columbia Studios in Nashville,” said Chris Hillman in a statement. “It was truly a pivotal moment in our lives taking a turn toward the music we always felt a strong kinship with.”

Added McGuinn: “We’re all looking forward to taking the fans through the back pages of the recording. The concert will include songs that led up to that ground-breaking trip to Nashville and all the songs from the album.”

Currently only five Sweetheart Of The Rodeo dates have been announced – see below – but more are promised “when scheduling conflicts are resolved”.

July 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

July 29 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

September 18 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theater

September 20 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

October 3 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Public Image Ltd on the cover in the UK and Johnny Cash overseas. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Ray Davies, Father John Misty, Pink Floyd, Mazzy Star, Sleaford Mods, Neko Case and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Father John Misty, Neko Case, Natalie Prass, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Jon Hassell.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.