Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech is now a book

Bob Dylan‘s Nobel Prize acceptance speech has been turned into a book.

Dylan was named as the recipient of the award for literature last year, but missed the official prize-giving ceremony in December due to “previous commitments”. He eventually accepted the award in person at a private event in Stockholm in April.

Now, publishers Simon & Schuster have announced the publication of his acceptance speech as a 32-page book. The work will be available as a standard hardcover volume, and as a special signed and numbered edition.

Limited to only 100 copies, the special edition will be priced at $2,500 (£1,882).

