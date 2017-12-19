Bob Dylan’s The Music Which Inspired Girl From The North Country announced

The new comp is due in January

A new Bob Dylan compilation tied around the recent play Girl From The North Country has been announced.

Due on January 12 from Sony Music, the 2 CD set, The Music Which Inspired Girl From The North Country, comprises the original Dylan recordings of songs selected by writer/director Conor McPherson for his play.

The compilation follows the release of the Original London Cast Recording of Girl From The North Country, which is available now on CD and vinyl.

Girl From The North Country transfers to London’s Noël Coward Theatre on December 29.

The tracklisting is:

CD1

Sign On The Window [from ‘New Morning’, 1970]

Went To See The Gypsy [from ‘New Morning’, 1970]

Tight Connection To My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) [from ‘Empire Burlesque, 1985]

Slow Train [from ‘Slow Train Coming’, 1979]

License To Kill [from ‘Infidels’, 1983]

Ballad Of A Thin Man [from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’, 1965]

I Want You [from ‘Blonde On Blonde’, 1966]

Blind Willie McTell [from ‘The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991’]

Like A Rolling Stone [from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’, 1965]

Make You Feel My Love [from ‘Time Out Of Mind’, 1997]

You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere [from ‘Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Volume II’, 1971]

Jokerman [from ‘Infidels’, 1983]

Sweetheart Like You [from ‘Infidels’, 1983]

CD2

True Love Tends To Forget [from ‘Street-Legal’, 1978]

Girl From The North Country [from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’, 1963]

Hurricane [from ‘Desire’, 1975]

All Along The Watchtower [from ‘John Wesley Harding’, 1967]

Idiot Wind [from ‘Blood On The Tracks’, 1975]

Lay Down Your Weary Tune [from ‘Biograph’, 1985]

Duquesne Whistle [from ‘Tempest’, 2012]

Señor (Tales Of Yankee Power) [from ‘Street-Legal’, 1978]

Is Your Love In Vain? [from ‘Street-Legal’, 1978]

Lay, Lady, Lay [from ‘Nashville Skyline’, 1969]

Forever Young [from ‘Planet Waves’, 1974]

My Back Pages [from ‘Another Side Of Bob Dylan’, 1964]

