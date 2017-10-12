My Bloody Valentine announce vinyl reissues of Isn’t Anything and Loveless

Check out these "fully analog mastered 180g vinyl versions"

My Bloody Valentine have announced vinyl reissues of Isn’t Anything and Loveless.

These are ‘fully analog mastered 180g vinyl versions’ which have been created from original 1/2″ and 1/4″ tapes.

They come in gatefold sleeves and are currently available exclusively to pre-order from the band’s website – by clicking here.

