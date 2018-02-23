Belly share “Shiny One”; reveal first new album for 23 years

It's due May 4

Belly have released details of their new album – their first for 23 years.

Dove is due on May 4.

You can hear “Shiny One“, from the album, below.

Dove is now available for pre-order – and includes an instant download of “Shiny One”.

The tracklisting for Dove is:

Mine

Shiny One

Human Child

Faceless

Suffer The Fools

Girl

Army Of Clay

Stars Align

Quicksand

Artifact

Heartstrings

The band have the following UK shows lined up:

July 10: Bristol, UK – SWX

July 11: Cardiff, UK – Glee Club

July 12: Manchester, UK – The Ritz

July 13: Leeds, UK – Beckett

July 14: Whitley Bay, UK – Playhouse

July 16: Glasgow, UK – O2ABC

July 17: Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

July 18: Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

July 19: Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

July 20: London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire



