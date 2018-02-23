Belly share “Shiny One”; reveal first new album for 23 years

It's due May 4
Belly have released details of their new album – their first for 23 years.
Dove is due on May 4.
You can hear “Shiny One“, from the album, below.
Dove is now available for pre-order – and includes an instant download of “Shiny One”.
The tracklisting for Dove is:
Mine
Shiny One
Human Child
Faceless
Suffer The Fools
Girl
Army Of Clay
Stars Align
Quicksand
Artifact
Heartstrings
The band have the following UK shows lined up:
July 10: Bristol, UK – SWX
July 11: Cardiff, UK – Glee Club
July 12: Manchester, UK – The Ritz
July 13: Leeds, UK – Beckett
July 14: Whitley Bay, UK – Playhouse
July 16: Glasgow, UK – O2ABC
July 17: Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
July 18: Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
July 19: Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
July 20: London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.
The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.