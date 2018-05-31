Belle And Sebastian announce music festival at sea

The Boaty Weekender takes the form of a Mediterranean cruise in August 2019

Belle And Sebastian have announced The Boaty Weekender – an indie cruise around the Mediterranean in August next year.

The event will mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s Bowlie Weekender at Camber Sands, which featured performances from The Flaming Lips, Mogwai and Mercury Rev and was the precursor to All Tomorrow’s Parties.

The line-ups for The Boaty Weekender’s five on-board stages are yet to be confirmed but the festival will include two unique performances from Belle And Sebastian, an intimate live conversation with the band, yoga, cocktails, club nights, themed balls and quizzes.

Luxury liner The Norwegian Jade will set sail from Barcelona for Sardinia on August 8 2019, returning on August 12.

Watch an invite video below:

For all information, including how to join the ticket pre-sale, visit the official Boaty Weekender site.

