The Beatles In India documentary set for autumn release

Paul Saltzman's film chronicles the band's 1968 stay in Rishikesh

The Beatles In India is a new feature-length documentary by Paul Saltzman, charting the band’s quest for enlightenment on the subcontinent in 1968.

Canadian photographer and filmmaker Saltzman was there to capture the experience first-hand, having already signed up to study meditation at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram in Rishikesh when The Beatles arrived.

The film explores the band’s journey to India, the songs they composed at the ashram and how these eventually evolved into the White Album.

The Beatles In India will be released worldwide in the autumn.

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.