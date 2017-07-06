Bark Psychosis to reissue Hex

Remastered, it's due on September 15 on Fire Records

Bark Psychosis‘ debut album Hex is due for reissue on September 15 through Fire Records.

Newly remastered from the original analog tapes at Metropolis Studios by band co-founder Graham Sutton alongside audio mastering engineer Stuart Hawkes, Hex will be available on double vinyl, CD and Hi-res FLAC.

Recorded at The Church of St John The Evangelist in Stratford, Hex was originally released in 1994.

Tracklisting is:

The Loom

A Street Scene

Absent Friend

Big Shot

Finger Spit

Eyes And Smiles

Pendulum

You can pre-order by clicking here or here.

