Ask Chris Robinson

We're after your questions for the beatnik rock evangelist

Chris Robinson may radiate easygoing vibes but he’s certainly no slacker. Currently on tour with his freewheeling cosmic bar band The Chris Robinson Brotherhood – they play London ULU on March 16 – the singer has just formed another group, As The Crow Flies, in order to play the songs of his beloved old band, The Black Crowes.

Thankfully he’s found time in that hectic schedule to answer your questions as part as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So what do you want to ask a musician who’s been keeping the freak flag flying high since the late 80s?

Send up your questions by noon on Monday, January 22 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, along with Chris’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

