Alan Vega’s posthumous album due in July; hear new song, “DTM”

Nine tracks include "Screamin Jesus" and "Motorcycle Explodes"

Alan Vega‘s posthumous album, IT, is due for release in July.

According to Rolling Stone, Vega had been working on the album alongside his wife and collaborator Liz Lamere from 2010 until his death in July 2016.

You can hear the track “DTM” (short for “Dead To Me”) below:

IT is Vega’s first solo studio album since 2007’s Station. It is released on vinyl and digitally on July 14. The vinyl features unpublished drawings, writings and photos by Vega. A special limited edition will be released on transparent orange vinyl.

IT Track List:

“DTM”

“Dukes God Bar”

“Vision”

“IT”

“Screamin Jesus”

“Motorcycle Explodes”

“Prayer”

“Prophecy”

“Stars”

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.