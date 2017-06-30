Watch the trailer for Morrissey biopic, England Is Mine

"Create your own world," our hero is told

The official trailer has been released for the Morrissey biopic, England Is Mine.

As you probably know, the film looks at the early life of Morrissey, before he joins The Smiths. The film stars Jack Lowden (Dunkirk, A United Kingdom) alongside Jessica Brown Findlay, who plays artist, Linder Sterling.

Eagle-eyed fans will spot that the “Billy” who appears in the trailer is future Cult guitarist, Billy Duffy, who played with Morrissey in The Nosebleeds.

Anyway, the film premiers at the Edinburgh International Film Festival over this weekend, so expect a full report soon…

(Sorry: this is a UK-only trailer and is geo-blocked outside the UK)

