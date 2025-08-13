Chrissie Hynde has announced details of a new album, Duets Special, due for release on October 17 via Parlophone under the name Chrissie Hynde & Pals. Collaborators include Alan Sparhawk, Cat Power, Dave Gahan and Debbie Harry.

She’s released the first single “Always On My Mind” featuring Rufus Wainwright, which you can hear here.

Says Hynde, “I never thought about doing a Duets album before. I think the idea came about in 2023. I was talking to Jörn, Rufus Wainwright’s husband, on the phone. I think we were recommending novels to each other and for some reason I said hey, maybe Rufus and I should do something, and quickly scribbled out 10 songs off the top of my head. So Jörn asked Rufus, who was up for it, and that’s how it started. A spontaneous and what I thought would be a fun thing.”

You can pre-order Duets Special on black vinyl LP, CD or digital here.

The tracklisting for Duets Special is:

Me & Mrs Jones (feat. k.d. lang)

Can’t Help Falling In Love (feat. Mark Lanegan)

Sway (feat. Lucinda Williams)

Dolphins (feat. Dave Gahan)

First Of The Gang To Die (feat. Cat Power)

Always On My Mind (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

Every Little Bit Hurts (feat. Carleen Anderson)

I’m Not In Love (feat. Brandon Flowers)

It’s Only Love (feat. Julian Lennon)

Try To Sleep (feat. Debbie Harry)

County Line (feat. Alan Sparhawk)

Love Letters (feat. Shirley Manson)

(You’re My) Soul And Inspiration (feat. Dan Auerbach)