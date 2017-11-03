The 41st Uncut Playlist Of 2017

From Fela Kuti to Neil Young and most points inbetween: 28 past, present, future and never hits from the Uncut stereo…

Clearly I am a sucker/apologist for pretty much anything Neil Young does, but this taster of The Visitor (out early December), “Already Great”, is really promising (a lot more promising than “Children Of Destiny” anything), with a distinct Tonight’s The Night vibe, I think. Please ignore the awfulness of that last sentence, and check it out.

Other new arrivals here worth noting: Frozen Corn, who include Anthony Pasquarosa and Joshua Burkett alongside Chris Carlton, and have a take on proto-bluegrass jams that sits neatly alongside House & Land and the Black Twigs; Boubacar Traoré, Mali bluesman rechannelling in Louisiana; the mighty pleasing return of N.E.R.D; a gorgeous Joan As Police Woman album with no tracks yet leaked, sadly; and a Fela Kuti box that it’s been hard not to play all week. Underground System!

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Prins Thomas – Prins Thomas 5 (Prins Thomas Musikk)

2 Azar Lawrence – Bridge Into The New Age (Jazz Dispensary)

3 Wet Tuna – Livin’ The Die (Feeding Tube/Child Of Microtones)

4 Hans Chew – Open Sea (At The Helm)

5 Chuck Johnson = Balsams (VDSQ)

Balsams by Chuck Johnson

6 Orpheo McCord – Recovery Inhale (Bandcamp)

Recovery Inhale by Orpheo McCord

7 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

8 Gwenifer Raymond – Sometimes There’s Blood (Tompkins Square)

9 Alien Stadium – Livin’ In Elizabethan Times (Double Six)

10 Jerry David DeCicca – Time Of The Teacher (Impossible Ark)

11 Frozen Corn – Frozen Corn (Idea)

12 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)

13 Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Knitting Factory)

14 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)

15 Boubacar Traoré – Dounia Tabolo (Lusafrica)

16 Xylouris White – Mother (Bella Union)

17 Jim James – Tribute To 2 (ATO)

18 N.E.R.D & Rihanna – Lemon (NERD)

19 Zimpel/Ziolek – Zimpel/Ziolek (Instant Classic)

20 Stick In The Wheel – Follow Them True (Over Here)

21 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)

22 Eliane Radigue – Songs Of Milarepa (Lovely)

23 Bob Seger – I Knew You When (Virgin)

24 Sunwatchers – Silent Boogie (Trouble In Mind)

25 Pucho & The Latin Soul Brothers – Jungle Fire! (Jazz Dispensary)

26 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)

27 Neil Young & Promise Of The Real – Already Great (Reprise)

28 Neil Young – Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown (Reprise)