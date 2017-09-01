The 32ndUncut Playlist Of 2017

33 key selections from the Uncut stereo, via Youtube, Soundcloud, Spotify and Bandcamp

Lots to play here, not least because Michael helped me work out, at last, how to add Bandcamp links here – hence the appearance, just announced, of a fine new set of jams from Steve Gunn and John Truscinski.

Also this week: two songs from the great Hiss Golden Messenger album (reupping my Q&A with MC Taylor about Hallelujah Anyhow if you missed it last week); Ian Svenonius back as Escape-ism; another nudge to give James Holden and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith a go; an outtake from the LCD Soundsystem album which is out today, and which I don’t think I’ve mentioned enough; and finally, a tremendous first track from the Kurt & Courtney album, complete with a really sweet video.

1 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)

2 Lindstrøm – It’s Alright Between Us (Smalltown Supersound)

3 Lean Year – Lean Year (Western Vinyl)

4 Karl Blau – Out Her Space (Bella Union)

5 Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk (Mascot)

6 Dean McPhee – Four Stones (Hood Faire)

7 Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow (Merge)

8 High Aura’d – No River Long Enough Doesn’t Contain A Bend (Debacle)

9 Brooklyn Raga Massive – Terry Riley’s In C (Northern Spy)

10 Iglooghost – Neō Wax Bloom (Brainfeeder)

11 Pearls Before Swine – One Nation Underground (Drag City)

12 Four Tet – SW9 9SL (Text)

13 Kamasi Washington – Harmony Of Difference (Young Turks)

14 Tootard – Laissez Passer (Glitterbeat)

15 William Patrick Corgan – Ogilala (Martha’s Music/BMG)

16 Circuit Des Yeux – Reaching For Indigo (Drag City)

17 Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers (Constellation)

18 Prince & The Revolution – Around The World In A Day (Warner Bros)

19 Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Finite (Live in Fred Anderson Park, Chicago, 13/6/16)

20 Natural Information Society & Bitchin Bajas – Autoimaginary (Drag City)

21 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice (Marathon/Matador)

22 Escape-ism – Almost No One (Can Have My Love) (Merge)

23 Watter – Shadow Chase (Temporary Residence)

24 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

25 Prince – The Truth (NPG)

26 Andrew Hung – Realisationship (Lex)

27 SAICOBAB – Sab Se Purani Bab (Thrill Jockey)

28 The Necks – Unfold (Ideologic Organ)

29 LCD Soundsystem – Pulse (v.1) (Columbia)

30 Larry Conklin & Jochen Blum – Jackdaw (Tompkins Square)

31 Robert Plant – Carry Fire (Nonesuch)

32 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)

33 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

