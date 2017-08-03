The 30th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

A busy week on the office stereo...

Loads of good things here in this week’s batch, compiled at a bit of a dash as we put the finishing touches to our next issue of Uncut. Quick checklist of the highlights you can find below: two long-awaited albums by laughing New Age master Laraaji; a new Margo Price EP; Shannon Lay, on Kevin Morby’s new Mare imprint, who should appeal to fans of Jessica Pratt, for a start; one of Britain’s most interesting solo guitarists, Dean McPhee, raising money for a fine album; Grandma’s Hands Band (involving some of Hiss Golden Messenger, Bon Iver, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Drive-By Truckers as well as Natalie Prass) paying tribute to Bill Withers at Newport; another track from Corin Tucker and Peter Buck’s Filthy Friends; Kamasi Washington’s beautiful “Harmony Of Difference”; Kelela; Circuit Des Yeux; and, I think possibly best of all, a magnificent new Four Tet track. That’ll do.

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow (Merge)

2 Laraaji – Sun Gong (All Saints)

3 Margo Price – Weakness (Third Man)

4 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

5 Laraaji – Bring On The Sun (All Saints)

6 Shannon Lay – Living Water (Woodsist)

7 David Grubbs – Creep Mission (Blue Chopsticks)

8 Zara McFarlane – Arise (Brownswood)

9 LCD Soundsystem – American Dream (Columbia)

10 Dean McPhee – Four Stones (Hood Faire)

11 Grandma’s Hands Band – Ain’t No Sunshine/Lovely Day (Live at Newport Festival)

12 David Bowie – A New Career In A New Town (1977 – 1982) (Parlophone)

13 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)

14 Jon Hassell – Dream Theory In Malaya: Fourth World Volume Two (Tak:Til)

15 Voices Of East Harlem – Right On Be Free (Elektra)

16 Filthy Friends – Invitation (Kill Rock Stars)

17 Trio Da Kali & The Kronos Quartet – Ladilikan (World Circuit)

18 Kamasi Washington – Harmony Of Difference (Young Turks)

19 Queens Of The Stone Age – Villains (Matador)

20 Kelela – LMK (Warp)

21 Four Tet – Planet (Text)

22 Circuit Des Yeux – Reaching For Indigo (Drag City)

23 Širom – I Can Be A Clay Snapper (Tak:til)

24 Cool Ghouls – Gord’s Horse (Melodic)

25 Wand – Plum (Drag City)

26 Colleen – A Flame My Love, A Frequency (Thrill Jockey)

27 Prince & The Revolution – Parade (Warner Bros)

28 Motörhead – Heroes (?)