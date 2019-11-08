The 25th Uncut New Music Playlist of 2019

Aoife Nessa Frances, Beck, Craven Faults and more

A wealth of good new music this week – I can especially recommend Aoife Nessa Frances, Destroyer, Craven Faults and Nicolas Godin. At the risk of sounding like a tease, there’s big news coming from us, so see you soon back here imminently…

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES

“Blow Up”

(Basin Rock)

BECK

“Dark Places”

(Capitol)

NICOLAS GODIN

“The Border”

(Because Music)

DESTROYER

“Crimson Tide”

(Dead Oceans)

SIGN LIBRA

“Sea Of Islands”

(RVNG Intl)

IRMAO VICTOR

“Tristinha”

(Chupa Manga)

MUSH

“Eat The Etiquette”

(Memphis Industries)

LUCY DACUS

“Fool’s Gold”

(Matador)

JASON McMAHON

“Ambisinistrous”

(Shinkoyo)

KEELEY FORSYTH

“Debris”

(The Leaf Label)

DALLAS ACID

“Emaljets Hav (edit)”

(All Saints Records)

CLARK

“Legacy Pet”

(Warp)

AÏSHA DEVI

“The Favor Of Fire (Equiknoxx Remix Feat. Gavsborg & Shanique Marie)”

(Houndstooth)

CRAVEN FAULTS

“Deipkier”

(The Leaf Label)