The 14th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Includes new goodies from Tame Impala, Raconteurs and Nick Lowe!

I realise two Playlists in one week might seem a bit much – but there’s such a weight of good new music coming out right now it would remiss not to try and bring some of it together in one place. More news about one of these bands next week, by the way…

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

TAME IMPALA

“Borderline”

(Fiction)

2.

PANDA BEAR

“Buoys”

(Domino)

3.

CRUMB

“Nina”

(Crumb)

4.

BLACK PEACHES

“Lemonade”

(Hanging Moon)

5.

MEGA BOG

“Diary Of A Rose”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

6.

LAURENCE PIKE

“Drum Chant”

(Leaf)

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

7.

THE RACONTEURS

“Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)”

(XL)

<a href="http://theraconteurs.bandcamp.com/track/hey-gyp-dig-the-slowness">Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness) by The Raconteurs</a>

8.

NICK LOWE

“Trombone”

(Yep Roc)

<a href="http://nicklowe.bandcamp.com/album/love-starvation-trombone">Love Starvation / Trombone by Nick Lowe</a>

9.

ROSE CITY BAND

“Rip City”

(Audiam)

<a href="http://rosecityband.bandcamp.com/album/rose-city-band">Rose City Band by Rose City Band</a>

10.

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL

“The River Of St Johns”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

11.

THE DREAM SYNDICATE

“Black Light”

(Anti-)

12.

THE NATIONAL

“Light Years”

(4AD)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from March 21, and available to order online now – with Neil Young on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Mark Hollis, Jimi Hendrix, Al Green, Oh Sees, Damo Suzuki, Mott The Hoople, Big Thief, Love, Kristin Hersh, Shaun Ryder and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Richard Dawson, Fat White Family, Shana Cleveland, Drugdealer and Mekons.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.