Subscribe
Reviews Album

EOB – Earth

Radiohead guitarist’s maiden solo voyage

7
Greg Cochrane

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

How Prince made his psychedelic classic, Around The World In A Day

"You never knew what to expect, you were never forewarned"
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 5th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Woods, Phoebe Bridgers, Aphex Twin… plus Jeff Tweedy covering John Prine
Read more

Witnessing the members of Radiohead disperse to explore various solo endeavours has been, in some sense, like watching an unboxing video: each component of the machine dismantled, momentarily held aloft, examinable and revealing. It’s helped develop a more holistic vision of exactly who contributes what to this most enigmatic organism. They’ve been laying clues, of course, for some time now: with Thom Yorke, from 2006’s The Eraser to last year’s Anima, via Atoms For Peace; Jonny Greenwood’s early soundtrack work for There Will Be Blood to Junun, his collaboration with Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur and now his own contemporary classical music label; Philip Selway’s two fine solo records, and movie score; even the unassuming Colin Greenwood collaborated with Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino in 2018.

Founding guitarist Ed O’Brien, by his own admission, has been reluctant to add to the non-Radiohead noise. Eventually something stirred in him, activated by a family relocation to Brazil after The King Of Limbs. That was eight years ago. After the inspiration of that South American sojourn, O’Brien enjoyed a spell writing in Cumbria a year later. Then it was on the back burner as Radiohead reassembled to record and tour A Moon Shaped Pool. It wasn’t until late 2017 that O’Brien convened a trio of his favourite musicians in Wales – The Invisible’s guitarist David Okumu, bassist Nathan East and drummer Omar Hakim – to apply flesh to the bones of his ideas. A further 12 months of scattered embellishment with producer Flood (Foals, U2, PJ Harvey) followed back in London. It’s fair to say it’s taken some time to arrive at Earth.  “I don’t come from a place where I necessarily back myself,” he tells Uncut. “I spent a bit of energy wondering if I could actually do it. By the end of the record I realised, yes I can.”

Given the gestation period, and indeed the title, it’s no surprise that Earth seems to contain Ed O’Brien’s reflections on humanity itself, from macro to micro. The album’s working title was ‘The Pale Blue Dot’, after Carl Sagan’s poignant words about existence, accompanied by a photograph of our planet from six billion kilometres away. It also channels the most local of emotions – family grief, small joys and debilitating depression. It’s as if O’Brien had both the long-lens telescope and the personal microscope out for the making of this one; and perhaps unlike other Radiohead-affiliated projects, these songs aren’t riddles to be deciphered – they’re direct, transparent and open-hearted.

Advertisement

Sonically, there are two camps. First, there are the chunky, dance-indebted rock tunes (O’Brien’s blueprint inspiration was Screamadelica) like opener “Shangri-La” – all shakers, handclaps and grubby guitar, underpinned by propulsive bass played by Colin Greenwood. “Olympik” is similarly epic: a twisty, mesmeric eight-minute jam that vividly recalls mid-’90s Zooropa and Pop-era U2 (minus the glitterball lemon) with Omar Hakim’s enthralling groove and O’Brien’s falsetto vocal. It’s almost a club tune. Then there are the sincere, acoustic folk numbers: “Deep Days”, an ambling song about dependency, solitude and love; “Sail On”, a short, affecting meditation on the death of O’Brien’s cousin; and “Long Time Coming”, which it’s easy to imagine Robert Plant’s husky tones delivering. Best of these mellower moments, though, is “Cloak Of The Night”, the album’s closing statement depicting two lovers in a storm, featuring the distinctive contribution of Laura Marling.

Two tracks break off from those ranks. “Mass” is a Sigur Rós-esque mood-piece, inspired by the 2010 NASA documentary Hubble, which atmospherically conjures the beauty and isolation of space travel (O’Brien’s astronaut friend Michael Massimo heard the song and cried at a recent live show). “Banksters” is the album’s most overtly political moment, an unambiguous critique of the economic collapse – “Where did all the money go?” he rasps – and the most Radiohead-like track here with its scratchy riffs and Hail To The Thief drum machine. One song ties all these strands together: “Brasil”, which mutates from gentle acoustics to vibrant, throbbing, carnival celebration. A spiritual transportation: from the Welsh countryside to the Brazilian metropolis.

In all, it’s hard to see Earth as anything but a triumph for O’Brien – important proof to himself, and others, that he has something significant to offer on his own. It also, perhaps, clarifies just what the guitarist contributes to Radiohead: namely, their bold and unashamedly anthemic elements, stemming from his love of combining collective euphoria in music and earnest folk storytelling. As a result, maybe Earth isn’t packed with abstract intricacies to pore over like most of the other records he’s been involved with, but it is fundamentally honest to its creator: a proud family man, a humanitarian and – finally – a solo songwriter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 65% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.