Uncut Review Of The Year 2024

All print copies come with two gifts: a 32-page, A5 book, My Year In Music, where the stars of 2024 share their albums, books, gigs and other musical highlights from the last 12 months; and also a 15-track Best Of 2024 CD starring Jack White, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Beth Gibbons, The Smile, Richard Thompson, Bill Ryder-Jones and more!

NICK CAVE: After a period of carnage and contemplation, Wild God found the legendary band in rip-roaring form, powered by their leader’s emotional candour and renewed lust for life. Back in Berlin, a location that looms large in the group’s lore, Cave and cohorts consider their ongoing transformation: “It’s really about the present moment…”

UNCUT’S REVIEW OF THE YEAR: Standby for the definitive look back at 2024. The 80 Best New Albums Of 2024, 30 Best Archive Releases, 20 Best Films, 10 Best Books and 10 Best Music Documentaries… plus Bruce Springsteen, Waxahatchee, Beak> and English Teacher speak!

ALICE COLTRANE: Since her death in 2007, the reputation of this spiritual jazz pioneer has continued to grow to the point where it now matches that of her esteemed husband John. In what has been designated The Year Of Alice, we hear from those who worked, lived and prayed alongside the musician and teacher to discover what drove her to create such transcendent music: “There was an energy around her, a sacredness”…

ELVIS COSTELLO: With an enhanced reissue of his much-loved King Of America album, EC explores the new shoots in the old routes that have taken him around America’s greatest music cities for the last 40 years. “I’m grateful for the trip I’ve been on,” he tells us.

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON: Singer, film star, soldier, academic and activist, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, who died last month, could seemingly turn his hand to anything – not least songwriting, where he helped take country music in bold new directions. But as we discover, success sat awkwardly with his rebel spirit. “Mark Twain was special, Bob Dylan’s special, all The Beatles are special. Kris fits in with that lot, you know?”

CASSANDRA JENKINS: The singer-soungwriter’s latest record My Light, My Destroyer is one of the breakthrough albums of this year: a rich, emotional blend of warmth and melancholy set against cosmic awe. In Portland, Oregon, she explains how she overcame self-doubt and grief to discover truths about herself and her songwriting. “I’m just a delicate flower,” she explains. “So it’s pretty funny tothrow a delicate flower into a tornado.”

AN AUDIENCE WITH… JOE BOYD: The folk-rock super-producer talks Syd, Sandy, 6am calls from Kubrick and ping-pong with John Cale.

THE MAKING OF “WILD THING” BY THE TROGGS: A “weird demo with cuckoo noises” touted by a country songsmith flops for The Wild Ones but catches the ear of Hampshire’s beat hopefuls. “It had something about it…”

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH MICK HEAD: The rocky road from The Pale Fountains to Shack to Strands to the New Elastic Band and back.

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH JULIA HOLTER: LA’s musical magical realist on her loud city songs: “There’s sorrow and ecstasy and all the feelings…”

REVIEWED: White Denim, Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, Father John Misty, Joni Mitchell, Michael Kiwanuka, Randy Newman, Dusty Springfield, Jeff Parker, Paul Simon, The Shovel Dance Collective, George Harrison, David Gilmour, Haley Heynderickx, Silk Road Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens, Ray Charles, Trees Speak and more.

PLUS: Phil Lesh and Barbara Dane RIP, Blur, John Peel’s record collection, Jesse Malin, an REM/Black Crowes/Screaming Trees supergroup and introducing… Fievel Is Glauque.

