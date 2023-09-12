Uncut – November 2023

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

The Who, Robbie Robertson, Wilco, Teenage Fanclub, Sandy Denny, The Mary Wallopers, Pharoah Sanders, Kristin Hersh and more all feature in the new Uncut, dated November 2023 and in UK shops from September 14 or available to buy online now.

All copies come with a free, 10-track The Who CD taken from The Who’s upcoming Who’s Next/Life House deluxe edition – a mod-tastic feast of home demos, studio rarities and live versions.

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT

THE WHO: Pete Townshend on his abandoned Life House project – finally seeing the light of day as part of a mammoth boxset along with its successor, Who’s Next

ROBBIE ROBERTSON: He helped change the course of music history – twice: fi rst as Dylan’s sidekick, then as songwriter with The Band… Van Morrison pays tribute

WILCO: How they rebuilt their richly experimental new album with guest producer Cate Le Bon

TEENAGE FANCLUB: The band reveal the secrets of their longevity and discuss a brilliant new LP as they convene in a Glasgow rehearsal room

PHAROAH SANDERS: With the reissue of his groundbreaking self-titled 1977 album, we explore the saxophone legend’s spiritual masterplan

THE MARY WALLOPERS: The rabble-rousing collective bring a raucous power to traditional Irish music

AN AUDIENCE WITH… KRISTIN HERSH: The Throwing Muses supremo talks wild swimming, Michael Stipe’s surprise duet and how she found her Clear Pond Road

THE MAKING OF “TOTAL CONTROL” BY THE MOTELS: New Wave deep cut resurrected in series 2 of The Bear.

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH CRIME & THE CITY SOLUTION: Tracing the tracks of Simon Bonney’s ever-evolving, continent-hopping band

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH THE WALKMEN: Frontman Hamilton Leithauser on his earliest musical gurus: “I’ll defend Jim Morrison to the death.”

REVIEWED Modern Nature, Sufjan Stevens, Emma Anderson, Robert Finley, Gaslight Anthem, Daniel Villarreal, The Replacements, Joni Mitchell, Hawkwind, Sarah Davachi, Laura Nyro and more

PLUS Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sandy Denny, May Pang, Budgie and Lol Tolhurst and introducing cosmic improv folk trio, Setting

