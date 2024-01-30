Uncut – March 2024

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Talking Heads, Bob Marley, The Waterboys, Kim Gordon, John Fahey, Julia Holter, Phosphorescent, Dion, Michael Moorcock and more all feature in Uncut‘s March 2024 issue, in UK shops from February 2 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free CD – Real Live Wire, featuring 15 of the month’s best new music including The Jesus And Mary Chain, Adrianne Lenker, Rosali, Sheer Mag, Sam Lee, High Llamas, Dean McPhee and more!

TALKING HEADS: As the band prepare to reissue their influential run of albums, DAVID BYRNE, JERRY HARRISON, TINA WEYMOUTH and CHRIS FRANTZ talk Uncut through 30 of their greatest songs – charting an innovative musical journey from the twitchy minimalism of their early recordings to the expansive, panglobal alchemy of their imperial phase.

THE WATERBOYS: Mike Scott revisits the inspiration and perfectionism behind The Waterboys’ first great album – This Is The Sea. Stand by for cameos from Tom Verlaine and Bob Dylan, outdoing U2 and a witch’s book of spells.

KIM GORDON: Back in her old stomping ground of New York, the doyen of US noise rock takes Uncut on a tour of her former neighbourhood – to discover how her earliest musical experiments intersect with her present day adventures.

BOB MARLEY: Catching a fire: Dennis Morris’s intimate portraits of Bob Marley show a legend in waiting: “He was like a prophet.”

JULIA HOLTER: On her new album, the art-pop explorer finds sweet spots between experimental and exhilarating.

PHOSPHORESCENT: Despite finding peace and stability with his young family, Phosphorescent’s Matthew Houck still agonizes over his intensely melancholic music. He guides Uncut round his Nashville haunts in search of answers.

JOHN FAHEY: 65 years on from his trail-blazing debut album Blind Joe Death, the guitarist’s influence looms larger than ever. Here, friends and acolytes help us uncover the truth behind this contrary artist’s life and career.

ROSALI: From bluegrass to free improv, power punk and beyond, Rosali has refused to be pigeonholed. Uncut meets the singer-songwriter in North Carolina to explore her many creative selves.

AN AUDIENCE WITH… MICHAEL MOORCOCK: The sci-fi titan and Hawkwind collaborator recalls encounters with Bowie, Siouxsie and a sax-playing, stage-diving frog…

THE MAKING OF “TIGER FEET” BY MUD: How the Chinnichap duo gave a road-hardened glam act their first No 1.

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH DION: He’s a rebel! The great American singer-songwriter relives his long musical trip.

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH J MASCIS: The Dinosaur Jr mainman shares his formative freakouts: “Nick Cave was my fashion icon in college”

REVIEWED: Sheer Mag, Liam Gallagher and John Squire, Yard Act, Faye Webster, Dean McPhee, Alan Hull, Daniel Johnson, Heldon, Cymande, Dave Alvin, Duke Garwood, Pulp and more

PLUS: Farewell Annie Nightingale and Del Palmer; return to Les Cousins; Buzzcocks… by The Fall; Charlie Parr; introducing Arushi Jain…

