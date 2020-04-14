Uncut – June 2020

Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut, dated June 2020 and available to buy online and in UK shops from April 16. As always, the issue comes with a terrific free CD of the month’s best music.

PRINCE: 35 years on, his inner circle divulge the secrets of Around The World In A Day, the remarkable follow-up to Purple Rain that took in psychedelic pop, orchestral soul and Eastern exoticism. “You never knew what to expect,” recalls one eyewitness, “you were never forewarned.”

OUR FREE CD! High Life: 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including William Tyler, Margo Price, The Psychedelic Furs, Mark Lanegan, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Woods, Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network and more

NEIL YOUNG: The legendary Homegrown album is finally getting a release, and we review it at length as our Archive Album Of The Month, while producer Elliot Mazer recalls the sessions

JASON ISBELL: As he prepares to release his new album, Reunions, the singer-songwriter invites Uncut to his Tennessee barn to discuss the magic of Muscle Shoals, the ghosts of his past and his tenure in the Drive-By Truckers: “Things are very different from those early days…”

THE FACES: Raise a brandy and coke, as Kenney Jones tells the inside story of the group, 50 years on. Get ready for stories about meeting Muhammad Ali, high times at Goose Lake Festival and their very first recording session: “Whenever we came together we had such a great time!”

THE NATIONAL: The making of “Bloodbuzz Ohio”

LAURA MARLING: We review the stunning new album from the London-based singer-songwriter, and talk to her about new personas, Lump and the value of directness

STEVE HOWE: The prog-rock virtuoso talks Yes, Lou Reed, The Libertines and psychedelic love-ins

SKIP SPENCE: We look back on the troubled life and times of the ultimate outsider hero, and his psychedelic masterpiece Oar

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS: Album by album with the returning Butler brothers

BRIGID MAE POWER: The singer-songwriter tells us how she made the journey from playing in churches and underground car parks in Galway to creating her new album Head Above The Water

TALKING HEADS: A fascinating 1980 archive piece from NME finds the quartet discussing Brian Eno, African music and their expanded lineup

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Laura Marling, Sparks, Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Woods, The Magnetic Fields and more, and archival releases from Neil Young, Robbie Basho, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Edikanfo, The Fall, Terry Hall, Jim Capaldi and others. We catch Supergrass, Modern Nature and Aoife Nessa Frances live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Moffie, The Eddy and Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time; while in books there’s Mark Lanegan’s memoir and a new tome on Malcolm McLaren.

In our front section, meanwhile, we get a sneak peek at Spike Jonze’s new Beastie Boys photobook, hear about lockdown livestreaming from Waxahatchee, Brendan Benson and Basia Bulat, catch up with Diamanda Galas and spiritual jazz saxophonist Gary Bartz, and meet Nap Eyes. There’s also an in-depth examination of Bob Dylan’s surprise new song, “Murder Most Foul”, while Sonic Boom reveals the music that has shaped his life.

