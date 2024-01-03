Uncut – February 2024

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Neil Young, Shane MacGowan, Liam Gallager, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Squeeze, The Quarrymen, Martin Carthy, The La’s and more all feature in Uncut‘s February 2024 issue, in UK shops from January 5 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free CD – Deep Roots, 15 tracks drawn from Topic Records’ legendary archives including Shirley Collins, Richard Thompson, The Watersons, Jim Ghedi & Toby Hay – plus a previously unreleased Anne Briggs recording!

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT

NEIL YOUNG: Despairing and disconsolate, full of personal trauma and wider disillusion with the hippie dream – but all set to beautiful music – Young’s 1974 album On The Beach turns 50 this year. To mark this anniversary, key players and eyewitnesses take us inside the album’s loose, out there sessions. Plus a host of fans, acolytes and heads – including Kurt Vile, Margo Price, Alan Sparhawk and more – on their favourite tracks.

SHANE MACGOWAN: Spider Stacy, James Fearnley and Jem Finer share their memories of their former Pogues bandmate: “His gifts were incomparable,” we learn.

THE QUARRYMEN: As a new documentary prepares to roll back the years on John Lennon’s pre-Fabs band, the surviving members take us on a tour of their history-making Liverpool haunts.

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF: Back with a brilliant new album, Alynda Lee Segarra has made a reckoning with their past. “I feel like this album really saved me. I think each one does. They all come at just the right time.”

LIAM GALLAGHER AND JOHN SQUIRE: The two heavyweights team up for a formidable Manchester mind-meld: “There’s loads of guitars in it, and it’s fucking perfect!”

KALI MALONE: For five years, the Californian composer has been releasing stirring minimalist compositions for organ. It’s been an uplifting journey to critical acclaim, taking the composer from the fringes of the Colorado death metal scene to Stockholm, to the religious buildings of the world, via conflict with the Christian right.

MARTIN CARTHY: Master guitarist and interpreter on his enduring friendship with Blind Boy Grunt – aka Bob Dylan – making up with Paul Simon and life on the frontline of the Brit folk revival.

THE MAKING OF “THERE SHE GOES” BY THE LA’S: How Lee Mavers’ chiming, ’60s tinted tune went through the mill before becoming a foundation stone of Britpop.

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH LIAM HAYES & PLUSH: Ornate pop recorded on a rooftop? The modern-day Nilsson goes his own way…

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH ALLISON RUSSELL: The folk-roots queen on her formative musical encounters: “We did an interpretative dance performance to Sinead O’Connor!”

REVIEWED: Brittany Howard, Grandaddy, The Smile, Nadine Shah, Ryan Davis, Sonic Youth, Wings, Lou Reed, Simple Minds, Johnny Marr, Shabaka Hutchings, Geddy Lee and more

PLUS: Farewell Denny Laine; the ’60s UK Brit jazz explosion; the return of Virginia Astley; Kristin Hersh, Giant Sand and The Dream Syndicate join forces…

