Uncut – December 2023

Sly Stone, Crosby, Stills Nash & Young, Nirvana, the Rolling Stones, Jason Isbell, Lankum, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Bob Dylan and more all feature in the new Uncut, dated December 2023 and in UK shops from October 12 or available to buy online now.
All copies come with a free, 15-track new music CD: The Planet That You’re On exclusively curated for Uncut by Lankum. Features A Clatter And Drone, Michael Lightborne, Cormorant Tree Oh, Rachel Lavelle, Landless, Elaine Malone and more!
INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT
SLY STONE: The legendary recluse speaks! Plus the rise and fall of the musical revolutionary who broke racial boundaries, preached mind-expanding messages of unity and conquered Woodstock – before his life-affirming creative vision was replaced by darkness, drugs and isolation
CSNY: Previously unseen, candid photographs by Henry Diltz capture Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young in their early pomp and beyond
NIRVANA: In Utero – the whole story by Krist Novoselic, Steve Albini and other eyewitnesses
BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY: Pilates with Slint! The Americana outrider gives us a tour of his Kentucky neighbourhood
LANKUM: The Irish quartet tell Uncut about the solidarity of weirdos, “doom yoga” and more
THE ADVERTS: The lost heroes of punk tell their story
AN AUDIENCE WITH… WRECKLESS ERIC: He goes the whole wide world just to answer your questions
THE MAKING OF “THE BOY WITH THE ARAB STRAP” BY BELLE & SEBASTIAN: An indie anthem born on the top deck of a London bus
ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH JASON ISBELL: The Trucker turned outspoken solo songwriter on his career highlights
MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH JULIANA HATFIELD: The Boston indie-rocker on his plastic passions
REVIEWED The Rolling Stones, Madness, Jeffrey Martin, Connie Lovatt, Daniel Bachman, Large Plants, Acetone, Bob Marley, Myriam Gendron, Earth and more
PLUS Dylan and the Heartbreakers, Talking Heads, David Bowie and Iggy Pop, Miles Davis – the comic, End Of The Road, Bridget St John and introducing Mabe Fratti – the best avant-garde pop cellist since Arthur Russell
