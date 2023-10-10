Uncut – December 2023

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Sly Stone, Crosby, Stills Nash & Young, Nirvana, the Rolling Stones, Jason Isbell, Lankum, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Bob Dylan and more all feature in the new Uncut, dated December 2023 and in UK shops from October 12 or available to buy online now.

All copies come with a free, 15-track new music CD: The Planet That You’re On exclusively curated for Uncut by Lankum. Features A Clatter And Drone, Michael Lightborne, Cormorant Tree Oh, Rachel Lavelle, Landless, Elaine Malone and more!

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT

SLY STONE: The legendary recluse speaks! Plus the rise and fall of the musical revolutionary who broke racial boundaries, preached mind-expanding messages of unity and conquered Woodstock – before his life-affirming creative vision was replaced by darkness, drugs and isolation

CSNY: Previously unseen, candid photographs by Henry Diltz capture Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young in their early pomp and beyond

NIRVANA: In Utero – the whole story by Krist Novoselic, Steve Albini and other eyewitnesses

BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY: Pilates with Slint! The Americana outrider gives us a tour of his Kentucky neighbourhood

LANKUM: The Irish quartet tell Uncut about the solidarity of weirdos, “doom yoga” and more

THE ADVERTS: The lost heroes of punk tell their story

AN AUDIENCE WITH… WRECKLESS ERIC: He goes the whole wide world just to answer your questions

THE MAKING OF “THE BOY WITH THE ARAB STRAP” BY BELLE & SEBASTIAN: An indie anthem born on the top deck of a London bus

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH JASON ISBELL: The Trucker turned outspoken solo songwriter on his career highlights

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH JULIANA HATFIELD: The Boston indie-rocker on his plastic passions

REVIEWED The Rolling Stones, Madness, Jeffrey Martin, Connie Lovatt, Daniel Bachman, Large Plants, Acetone, Bob Marley, Myriam Gendron, Earth and more

PLUS Dylan and the Heartbreakers, Talking Heads, David Bowie and Iggy Pop, Miles Davis – the comic, End Of The Road, Bridget St John and introducing Mabe Fratti – the best avant-garde pop cellist since Arthur Russell

