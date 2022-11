As she celebrates the publication of a new book, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Patti Smith. Beatnik out of time. Improviser. Harbinger of punk… and yet somehow evading every definition, we celebrate a unique and multi-disciplined artistic output. “I’m gonna be a big star and I will never return…”

Buy a copy of the magazine here. Missed one in the series? Bundles are available at the same location…