Uncut – May 2022

Paul McCartney, Jimmy Page, Low, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Kurt Vile, Spiritualized, Wilco, Keith Richards, Mark Lanegan and all feature in the new Uncut, dated May 2022 and in UK shops from March 15 or available to buy online now. This issue comes with an exclusive free CD, comprising tracks featured in Uncut’s 300 Greatest Album.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: We’re not the only ones with something to celebrate… On June 18, Paul McCartney turns 80. To celebrate this landmark birthday, we’ve asked friends, collaborators and admirers – including David Crosby, Elvis Costello, Klaus Voormann, Brian Wilson, Pattie Boyd, Paul Weller, Robert Plant, Pete Townshend, Noel Gallagher, Jeff Lynne, Nigel Godrich, Johnny Marr and Nile Rodgers– to share their most memorable Macca encounters with us. Starting out on a number 80 bus in the mid ’50s, we take in a historic meeting at St Peter’s Church Hall, trips to Hamburg and Rishikesh, margaritas at Cavendish Avenue and picnics in Yorkshire before arriving, some seven decades later, at the premiere for Get Back. Along the way, there is a poem from Donovan, a Polaroid from Lulu, a children’s game called Get The Guest and many, many warm and wonderful stories.

OUR FREE CD! MODERN CLASSICS: 15 tracks from the greatest albums of Uncut’s lifetime, including songs by Wilco, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Fleet Foxes, The Flaming Lips, Björk, Weyes Blood and more.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

BOB DYLAN: As Dylan’s landmark debut album turns 60, we return to where it all began – Greenwich Village – to find new revelations about his early years, from impromptu jam sessions at Allan Block’s Sandal Shop to the stage at Gerde’s Folk City and beyond. “I ate him alive as a harmonica player,” one eyewitness tells Stephen Deusner. “But I couldn’t touch him as a songwriter…”

JIMMY PAGE: He has spent the past 25 years exploring new music while continuing to nurture Led Zeppelin’s formidable legacy. For Uncut 300, regular Uncut reader Jimmy Page revisits his personal highlights since he first appeared on the cover of our 11th issue – reuniting with Robert Plant for Walking Into Clarksdale, the O2 triumph, the acclaimed remasters… and more. “Let’s get started, then,” he tells Peter Watts.

DAVID BOWIE: In an extract from a new bookstore edition of Moonage Daydream: The Life & Times Of Ziggy Stardust – David Bowie and Mick Rock’s long-out-of-print ‘biography’ – Bowie himself recounts the brief but colourful journey of rock’s greatest space invader, from his genesis in Haddon Hall to his shocking exit on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon. “Zig rather grew as he grew, if you know what I mean…”

KURT VILE: At home in Philadelphia, Kurt Vile is preparing to release (watch my moves) – his brilliant new album of warm, freewheeling indie rock. But how have outlaw country, Alan Vega’s vocal inflections and an early Wu-Tang Clan hit contributed to the slacker king’s latest burst of creativity? “Most of my songs are about sitting in a chair,” he reveals to Laura Barton, “and travelling into outer space.”

LOW: The much-loved Minnesota duo discuss sonic weapons, dub mixtapes, writing Easter musicals and those dungarees…

SPIRITUALIZED: The making of “I Think I’m In Love”.

WILCO: Album by album with one of Uncut’s all-time favourites.

DANIEL ROSSEN: Grizzly Bear mainstay finds comfort, wisdom and some bewitching tunes from going it alone.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder, Father John Misty, Wet Leg, Oumou Sangaré and more, and archival releases from T.Rex, Pavement, Hank Williams, Norma Tanega and others. We catch Echo & The Bunnymen and Arooj Aftab live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are The Batman, Compartment No 6, The Outfit, The Worst Person In The World and Benedetta; while in books there’s Vashti Bunyan and Mark Hollis.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Keith Richards, Congotronics, Park Jiha and a tribute to Mark Lanegan, while, at the end of the magazine, Khruangbin’s Laura Lee shares her life in music.

