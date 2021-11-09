Uncut – January 2022

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut’s Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye all feature in the new Uncut, dated January 2022 and in UK shops from November 11 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD, this time comprising 15 of the best tracks from 2021.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Bruce Springsteen contains multitudes: activist, balladeer, bandleader, rock star and more. Many of these different Bruces align in his landmark No Nukes concert performance – which is finally given a full release this month, 40 years on. With help from some of Springsteen’s closest allies, Stephen Deusner examines how in 2021 the Boss is still searching for ways to reconcile these different sides of himself.

OUR FREE CD! BEST OF 2021: 15 of the year’s finest music, including songs by RosaLi, Yasmin Williams, The Coral, Dry Cleaning, Sleaford Mods, Mogwai, Mdou Moctar, Black Country, New Road, The War On Drugs and more.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

THE REVIEW OF 2021: We count down the year’s top 75 new albums, top 30 archival releases, 20 films and 10 books.

JASON ISBELL: With his new album Georgia Blue, Jason Isbell hymns the rich and diverse musical history of the Peach State, from Otis Redding to REM, Vic Chesnutt and Cat Power. But, as Nick Hasted discovers, this collection of Southern rock operas also say much about Isbell himself. “Sometimes when you’re trying to live as free as the music that you make, it doesn’t work out too well for you,” he explains.

YASMIN WILLIAMS: Released in January, Yasmin Williams’ mesmerising album Urban Driftwood respected the old traditions of folk music but simultaneously made fresh currency out of them. Stephen Deusner meets Williams in Nashville to map the course of her incredible year since – and her plans for 2022. “I’m pretty optimistic about the future,” she says. “At least, way more than I was a year ago…”

THE WEATHER STATION: Creator of Uncut’s album of the year, Tamara Lindeman talks snowy forests, mirrored suits and getting mistaken for Weather Report.

FEIST: A daring performance of all-new songs in Toronto brings the audience onto the stage.

JONNY GREENWOOD: How did a member of Radiohead end up soundtracking a Princess Di biopic? It’s “weirdly like a horror film”, explains Jonny Greenwood.

THE BEACH BOYS: The making of “Don’t Go Near The Water”.

THE CORAL: Album by album with the Wirral band.

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS: Finally, the follow-up to Raising Sand.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Springtime, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Pye Corner Audio, Aeon Station, Houeida Hedfi, and more, and archival releases from Marvin Gaye, Pretenders, Air, The Doors, Bush Tetras, Bola Sete and others. We catch Patti Smith and Scritti Politti live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Drive My Car, The Power Of Dog, Karen Dalton: In My Own Time and The Many Saints Of Newark; while in books there’s Led Zeppelin and Lenny Kaye.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Feist, Jonny Greenwood, Fanny, Alan Walden and Dry Cleaning, while, at the end of the magazine, Ryley Walker reveals the records that have soundtracked his life.

