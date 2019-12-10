Subscribe
Publications Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Tom Pinnock

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Donovan!

The Sunshine Superman will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
Album0

The Who – Who

Diamond Who-ha: rock legends’ late-life tour de force
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 26th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Stirring selections from Greg Dulli, Cornershop, Trent Reznor, Squirrel Flower, Jason Williamson, Antibalas and more
Read more

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February 2020 and available to buy in UK shops from December 12.

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS: The full story of Ghosteen, Cave and co’s latest masterpiece, as told by those on the inside, from collaborator Marianne Faithfull and director Andrew Dominik to Bobby Gillespie.

BEST NEW MUSIC CD: 15 tracks of the month’s finest new music, from Bill Fay, Terry Allen, Aoife Nessa Frances, Wire, Field Music, Yorkston/Thorne/Khan, OOIOO, Keeley Forsyth, Mr Elevator, Squirrel Flower and more.

Advertisement

UK readers! This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here.

Overseas readers! This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here.

Plus! Inside the issue, you’ll find:

2020 PREVIEW: A look ahead to some of the key releases due over the coming year, including Paul Weller, David Crosby, Patti Smith, Stephen Malkmus, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, AC/DC and more

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS: As the quintet return to action, we join them in Memphis to hear all about their stunning new album

FONTAINES DC: Dublin’s “punk Beatles” look back on a breakthrough year that included riotously received gigs and a Mercury nomination for their debut LP

Advertisement

GRACE SLICK: 30 years after hanging up her mic, the Airplane survivor discusses Janis, Jimi, drugs and Woodstock

GRAHAM COXON: The guitarist and now soundtrack composer takes us through his own work to date, and explains how his move to Los Angeles is working out for him

THE TEMPTATIONS: The making of “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone”

DAVE VANIAN: An audience with the Damned man

LAMBCHOP: Kurt Wagner takes us through some of the albums that are most important to his life and work, from Bob Dylan to Bon Iver

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Bill Fay, Field Music, Aoife Nessa Frances, Terry Allen, Nicolas Godin, Keeley Forsyth, Sam Lee, Max Richter, Wire, Wolf Parade and more, and archival releases from Frank Zappa, Supergrass, Grateful Dead, The Staple Singers, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Burial, King Crimson, Opal and others. We catch Björk and Iggy Pop live, and also review films including Uncut Gems and The Kingmaker, PJ Harvey’s A Dog Called Money DVD, and Ian Hunter and Prince books.

Our front section, meanwhile, features the return of The Black Crowes, Sampa The Great, Gibby Haynes, Cleaners From Venus and crucial punk document Live At The Roxy.

International readers can pick up a copy at the following stores:

The Netherlands: Bruna and AKO (Schiphol)

Sweden: Pressbyrån

NorwayNarvesen

U.S.A. (out in November): Barnes & Noble

Canada (out December): Indigo

Australia (out December): Independent newsagents

And also online at:

Denmark: IPresso Shop

Germany: Blad Portal

 

 

Advertisement
Previous articleHear Brian Eno’s sarcastic election song
Next articleNick Cave, Massive 2020 Preview, Grace Slick, Fontaines D.C. and more in the new Uncut
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2019 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.