Uncut – February 2020

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February 2020 and available to buy in UK shops from December 12.

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS: The full story of Ghosteen, Cave and co’s latest masterpiece, as told by those on the inside, from collaborator Marianne Faithfull and director Andrew Dominik to Bobby Gillespie.

BEST NEW MUSIC CD: 15 tracks of the month’s finest new music, from Bill Fay, Terry Allen, Aoife Nessa Frances, Wire, Field Music, Yorkston/Thorne/Khan, OOIOO, Keeley Forsyth, Mr Elevator, Squirrel Flower and more.

Advertisement

UK readers! This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here.

Overseas readers! This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here.

Plus! Inside the issue, you’ll find:

2020 PREVIEW: A look ahead to some of the key releases due over the coming year, including Paul Weller, David Crosby, Patti Smith, Stephen Malkmus, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, AC/DC and more

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS: As the quintet return to action, we join them in Memphis to hear all about their stunning new album

FONTAINES DC: Dublin’s “punk Beatles” look back on a breakthrough year that included riotously received gigs and a Mercury nomination for their debut LP

Advertisement

GRACE SLICK: 30 years after hanging up her mic, the Airplane survivor discusses Janis, Jimi, drugs and Woodstock

GRAHAM COXON: The guitarist and now soundtrack composer takes us through his own work to date, and explains how his move to Los Angeles is working out for him

THE TEMPTATIONS: The making of “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone”

DAVE VANIAN: An audience with the Damned man

LAMBCHOP: Kurt Wagner takes us through some of the albums that are most important to his life and work, from Bob Dylan to Bon Iver

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Bill Fay, Field Music, Aoife Nessa Frances, Terry Allen, Nicolas Godin, Keeley Forsyth, Sam Lee, Max Richter, Wire, Wolf Parade and more, and archival releases from Frank Zappa, Supergrass, Grateful Dead, The Staple Singers, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Burial, King Crimson, Opal and others. We catch Björk and Iggy Pop live, and also review films including Uncut Gems and The Kingmaker, PJ Harvey’s A Dog Called Money DVD, and Ian Hunter and Prince books.

Our front section, meanwhile, features the return of The Black Crowes, Sampa The Great, Gibby Haynes, Cleaners From Venus and crucial punk document Live At The Roxy.

International readers can pick up a copy at the following stores:

The Netherlands: Bruna and AKO (Schiphol)

Sweden: Pressbyrån

Norway: Narvesen

U.S.A. (out in November): Barnes & Noble

Canada (out December): Indigo

Australia (out December): Independent newsagents

And also online at:

Denmark: IPresso Shop

Germany: Blad Portal