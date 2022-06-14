Uncut – August 2022

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

The Beatles, George Clinton, The Osees, Sessa, Chris Blackwell, Bikini Kill, Nina Nastasia, Christine McVie, Roger Chapman, Neil Young and Al Jardine all feature in the new Uncut, dated August 2022 and in UK shops from June 16 or available to buy online now. This issue comes with an exclusive free CD, comprising the best tracks of the month.

THE BEATLES: Welcome to 1962: the first annus mirabilis of many in the extraordinary life of The Beatles. We relive the key events in this fast-moving, transformative year – from disaster in Decca’s Studio 2 to triumph on the stage of the Empire Theatre. Familiar faces appear here for the first time, old friends depart, the tempo is set for the rest of their career – and by the end of the year, John, Paul, George and Ringo are poised to release their first No 1 single. The future, Peter Watts discovers, is born here.

OUR FREE CD! FROM US TO YOU: 15 of the best new tracks this month, including songs by Andrew Tuttle, Black Midi, Ty Segall, Laura Veirs and more.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

GEORGE CLINTON: As George Clinton’s ‘latest farewell’ tour rolls into town, Uncut hitches a ride aboard the Mothership. There, veteran Funkateers and new recruits bear testimony to the joyous legacy of Parliament–Funkadelic. But where next for the collective’s visionary Patriarch. “This particular cherub,” hears Nick Hasted, “may be here forever.”.

THE OSEES: Having spent the past 20 years boldly exploring the extremities of garage rock, psychedelic sludge and free-jazz meltdowns, Osees have returned with a thrillingly intense new album, A Foul Form. Sam Richards discovers how the band’s new “scum-punk” direction is providing catharsis at a troubled time. “I would never consider the Osees to be the conscience of humankind,” says their fearless leader John Dwyer, “but at the same time it’s never bad to hold a mirror up…”.

CHRIS BLACKWELL: A gambler by nature, Island Records visionary Chris Blackwell has backed many winners in a long and colourful career, from Free, Bob Marley and King Crimson to Roxy Music, Grace Jones and Tom Waits. Peter Tosh called him “Whiteworst!”, Lee Perry branded him an “energy pirate”, but the label supremo has been hugely respected, if not loved, by his artists. “I knew I wanted to spend my life close to music,” he tells Graeme Thomson.

SESSA: From São Paulo to New York, via a remote island off the southeast coast of Brazil, Sessa has taken his dreamy, stripped-down brand of Tropicália with him. But how does he contend with the movement’s history and tradition as well as Brazil’s turbulent political landscape? “I’m a musician, that’s where my heart is,” he tells Allison Hussey.

ROGER CHAPMAN: Chapeau to Chappo! The former Family frontman looks back on a long career spent dodging spivs, scallywags and hypnocrats to hobnob with Jimi, Elton and the Stones.

BIKINI KILL: The making of “Rebel Girl”.

NINA NASTASIA: Album by album with the Californian songwriter.

NEIL YOUNG WITH CRAZY HORSE: At last! Twenty-two years late… the Horse’s mythic ‘lost’ album arrives. But has it been worth the wait?

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Ty Segall, Gwenno, Kendrick Lamar, Andrew Tuttle and more, and archival releases from The Walkmen, Grateful Dead, David Michael Moore, and others. We catch the Wide Awake Festival and Kim Gordon live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Elvis, Il Buco, Earwig, Pleasure and Nitram; while in books there’s Peter Doherty and David Leaf.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Elvis Costello, Richie Furay, Revalators Sound System, and World Of Twist, while, at the end of the magazine, Al Jardine shares his life in music.

