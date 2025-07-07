To celebrate Shirley Collins‘ 90th birthday on Saturday July 5, a new, previously unreleased version of “Hares On The Mountain” has been released. Scroll down to hear it.

THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT STARS BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, SLY STONE, SCOTT WALKER, NEIL YOUNG, WET LEG, BLONDIE, BOOKER T, SADE AND MUCH MORE – CLICK HERE TO HAVE IT DELIVERED

Advertisement

Atraditional English ballad Collins’ first recorded “Hares On The Mountain” on her debut album Sweet England – recently voted the #9 best album of the 1950s by Uncut – before Collins rewrote the melody and recorded it with Davy Graham for 1965’s Folk Roots, New Routes.

Collins re-sung “Hares On The Mountain” on her most recent record, Archangel Hill.



Most recently, Collins recorded “Hares On The Mountain” with her musical director Ian Kearey to serve as the theme tune for Bridget Christie’s Channel 4 show The Change and this latest, faster version was recorded as an alternative take, unreleased before now.

A limited 7” of “Hares On The Mountain (Fast Version)” / “Oakham Poachers” will be released on August 8.