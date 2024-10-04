Introducing the Ultimate Record Collection: Lana Del Rey

As we take a moment to collect ourselves after her visit to the UK and celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album, we’d like to introduce the latest Ultimate Record Collection: Lana Del Rey.

The dark and involving albums. The slyly controversial singles. We’ve reviewed them all to bring you a definitive guide to the music of Lana Del Rey. Alongside, we’ve told the story of her journey from philosophy student and trailer home resident, the aspiring singer-songwriter Lizzy Grant, to globally influential artist. We’ll be unpacking the songs, and creating the definitive timeline as we go.

But that’s not all. Our people have been on the ground to report back on the most recent dates of her sell-out 2023-4 tour. We’ve got deep inside Lana’s cultural references compiling the definitive A-Z from Slim Aarons to Frank Zappa. We’ve also located the key Lana interviews, which chart her path from young singer facing down incorrect assumptions to a brilliant and self-assured artist, who has proved her doubters wrong.

Enjoy the magazine. You can get your here.

John Robinson, Editor