Ziggy Stardust: The Motion Picture returns to cinemas

50 years to the day after he retired Ziggy Stardust onstage at London’s Hammersmith Odeon, David Bowie‘s famous creation will return to that same stage for one night only.

On July 3, 2023, The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (formerly the Odeon) will host the global premiere of the newly restored version of D.A. Pennebaker‘s film Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture which will also being shown in over 1,000 cinemas worldwide during the month of July.

The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith will host a red-carpet premiere, including an exclusive on-stage conversation with Bowie collaborators and contemporary musicians that will precede the film screening.

This worldwide premiere will allow fans to finally see the complete set that was played on that fateful night for the first time and features the performance of Jeff Beck whose scenes were cut from the original version of the film.

The digital restoration of the new version – in 4K and with 5.1 sound – of the film has been overseen by Frazer Pennebaker.

Tickets go on sale for the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on May 16 – click here to order. Global cinema tickets available from Thursday, May 18. For details on your participating local cinemas visit www.davidbowie.com