Listen to Yes’ first new music in seven years, “The Ice Bridge”

Yes have returned with their first new music in seven years. Their new single, “The Ice Bridge”, is taken from their upcoming album The Quest.

ORDER NOW: The Beatles are on the cover of the September 2021 issue of Uncut

The song explores the theme of climate change, and was written by Jon Davison and Geoff Downes. Davidson explained the song’s writing: “Usually what happens is each member is left to write their respective parts and put their stamp on things. Geoff sent me a selection of exciting and often gorgeous snippets he had created and made it clear that he wished I experiment freely and develop as needed.

“This, in turn, gave me the confidence to take on the vocal role – lyrics, vocal melody and harmony, how the vocals are presented and uniquely phrased – but all the while striving to stay faithful to Geoff’s initial ideas.”

Advertisement

“Jon’s vocals are fantastic,” Geoff Downes added, “he’s really come into his own as a Yes vocalist. This time he’s started to get the writing side together and working with the other musicians has been developmental for him. I think he’s hit a rich seam on this one.”

The track arrives alongside an official music video, which you can see below.

The upcoming album from Yes, The Quest, is set to arrive on 1 October this year. It will follow their 2014 studio album Heaven And Earth, which itself follows the band regularly releasing studio albums since 1968. The Quest was recorded across the Atlantic, with Steve Howe, Geoff Downes and Jon Davison recording in the UK, while Alan White and Billy Sherwood were in the studio in the US.