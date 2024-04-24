Wings unveil first official release of 1974 live studio album, One Hand Clapping

The official album of Paul McCartney & Wings’ 1974 film One Hand Clapping, featuring songs recorded live in the studio at Abbey Road, is to be officially released for the first time on June 14.

Some of the material has previously appeared on official McCartney releases, but this is the first time the audio for the film – plus several additional songs recorded off-camera – have been officially issued.

One Hand Clapping showcased Wings’ new 1974 line-up, with Paul & Linda McCartney and Denny Laine joined by guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton. Additionally joining the band in the studio were orchestral arranger Del Newman and saxophonist Howie Casey.

One Hand Clapping features live-in-studio renditions of “Live And Let Die”, “Band On The Run”, “Jet” and “Maybe I’m Amazed”, plus reworked extracts of Beatles’ classics “Let It Be”, “The Long And Winding Road” and “Lady Madonna”, and the Moody Blues’ “Go Now” with Denny Laine singing.

An online exclusive 2LP + 7” package features an exclusive vinyl single of previously unreleased solo performances recorded on the final day of the sessions in the backyard of Abbey Road studios. These include the unreleased track “Blackpool”, The Beatles’ “Blackbird”, Wings B-side “Country Dreamer”, and cover versions of Eddie Cochran’s “Twenty Flight Rock” (the first song Paul played to John Lennon when they met in 1957) and Buddy Holly’s “Peggy Sue” and “I’m Gonna Love You Too”.

You can view the full tracklistings for the various formats of One Hand Clapping and pre-order here.