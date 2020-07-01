Subscribe
Win a limited gold vinyl edition of Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways

It's currently the UK's Number One album

Sam Richards

Last week, Rough And Rowdy Ways became Bob Dylan’s ninth album to reach No 1 in the UK (keeping Neil Young’s Homegrown off the top spot).

Now we have 5 limited-edition gold vinyl copies of the album to give away.

To be in with a chance of winning a copy, answer the below question correctly.

Which action film hero does Bob Dylan compare himself to on “I Contain Multitudes“?

Is it:


a) Han Solo
b) Indiana Jones
c) Rick Deckard

Email your answer along with your postal address to competitions@uncut.co.uk by Monday, July 6. A winner will be chosen by the Uncut team from the correct entries. The editor’s decision is final.

You can buy Rough And Rowdy Ways on CD and download here. Why not listen along while reading Richard Williams’ definitive, six-page review in the current issue of Uncut – in shops now or available online by clicking here.

