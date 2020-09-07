Subscribe
News

Win a DVD of The Band documentary, Once Were Brothers

Watch an exclusive clip from the film, starring Bruce Springsteen and Eric Clapton

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Yo La Tengo: “Success gave us the courage to be weirder”

Originally published in Uncut's Take 189 Long seen as perhaps the quintessential American indie band, this unassuming Hoboken, New Jersey...
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

The Rolling Stones: “We started to feel the pressure”

The current issue of Uncut ladles out a tasty serving of Goats Head Soup
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Patti Smith: “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done”

She discusses her past, present and future in a new Uncut interview
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Prince

As you’ll read in our deluxe, fully-updated Ultimate Music Guide, in his lifetime Prince was an artist whose creativity...
Read more

Once Were Brothers, the new film documentary about The Band inspired by Robbie Robertson’s memoir, is out today on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming services.

The film features rare, archival footage and interviews with many of Robertson’s friends and collaborators including Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Peter Gabriel, Martin Scorsese and Taj Mahal – several of whom can be seen in the exclusive clip below:

Advertisement

To win one of three copies of Once Were Brothers on DVD, simply answer the following question.

In which American state is the pink house where The Band conceived Music From Big Pink?
a) New York
b) New Jersey
c) New Hampshire

Email your answer – along with your name and address – to competitions@uncut.co.uk by Thursday, September 10. A winner will be chosen by the Uncut team from the correct entries. The editor’s decision is final.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.