Wilco and The Waterboys for Black Deer 2020

The Americana festival returns to Eridge Park, Kent, in June

Wilco and The Waterboys have been unveiled as the first major names to play 2020’s Black Deer Festival, taking place at Eridge Park, Kent, on June 19-21.

They’ll be joined by Courtney Marie Andrews, The Felice Brothers, The Milk Carton Kids, Jack Broadbent and more.

Early bird tickets for Black Deer 2020 are on sale now from the official festival site.

