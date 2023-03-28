Watch Wilco join Yo La Tengo to cover The Beatles, Bob Dylan at Chicago show

Yo La Tengo brought out Wilco for the encore of their show at Metro in Chicago on March 24, during which they performed four covers together.

The bands ran through the Beatles’ “She’s A Woman”, Bob Dylan’s “Love Minus Zero/No Limit”, the Heartbreakers’ “One Track Mind” and Fairport Convention’s “Who Knows Where The Time Goes?”.

After Wilco departed the stage, Yo La Tengo signed off on their set with another cover, “Yellow Sarong” by The Scene Is Now. Earlier in their set, the band covered Wilco’s “If I Ever Was A Child”.

At an earlier stop on their current US tour this month, Yo La Tengo made headlines by playing a show in Nashville, Tennessee in drag to protest the state’s restrictive new drag law.

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first US state to sign a law banning “adult cabaret” on public property or anywhere it could be seen by children, including “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers”.

The statute – which means a ban on drag performances in public spaces, set to take effect on April 1 – and similar laws, are reportedly being pushed in other Republic-run states.

The band made no direct mention of the new law, but said in a statement (via Pitchfork): “What we did last night couldn’t have been clearer, and requires no further comment.”

The band released a new album, This Stupid World, in February. They will be coming to the UK and Europe on tour next month – you can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.

April

10 – 3Olympia, Dublin

12 – New Century Hall, Manchester

13 – SWX, Bristol

14 – The London Palladium, London

16 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

18 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 – LantarenVenster, Rotterdam, Netherlands

20 – Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg, Germany

21 – Bremen Teater, Copenhagen, Denmark

23 – Gloria Theatre, Cologne, Germany

24 – MEETFACTORY, Prague, Czech Republic

25 – Festaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

27 – La Cigale, Paris, France

29 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

30 – WARM UP Festival, Murcia, Spain

May

2 – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío, Madrid, Spain

3 – Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain