Watch a video for new Leonard Cohen song, “Happens To The Heart”

From upcoming posthumous album, Thanks For The Dance

“Happens To The Heart” is the latest single to be taken from Leonard Cohen’s posthumous album Thanks For The Dance, due out on November 22.

It has been matched with a new video by Daniel Askill, which draws inspiration from Cohen’s experience as a Buddhist monk. Watch it below:

