Watch a video for Anna Calvi’s new single

"Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy” is taken from her upcoming third album Hunter

Anna Calvi has announced that her third album Hunter will be released on August 31.

Watch a video for the first single from it, “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy”:

Of the single, Calvi says: “It’s a song about the defiance of happiness. It’s about being free to identify yourself in whichever way you please, without any restraints from society.”

Calvi has also announced an extensive European tour starting in September and ending at London’s Roundhouse on February 7, 2019. See the full itinerary below:

Thu 27 Sep 2018 Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Belfast Empire

Fri 28 Sep 2018 Dublin, Ireland, The Tivoli Theatre

Sun 30 Sep 2018 Glasgow, Scotland, St Luke’s

Mon 01 Oct 2018 Manchester, England, O2 Ritz

Wed 03 Oct 2018 Newcastle, UK, The Boiler Shop

Thu 04 Oct 2018 Birmingham, UK, Town Hall

Fri 05 Oct 2018 Brighton, UK, All Saints Church

Sat 06 Oct 2018 Bristol, UK, SWX Bristol

Mon 08 Oct 2018 Lille, France, Le Splendid

Tue 09 Oct 2018 La Rochelle, France, La Sirene

Wed 10 Oct 2018 Nantes, France, Stereolux

Sat 13 Oct 2018 Valencia, Spain, La Rambleta

Sun 14 Oct 2018 Barcelona, Spain, Cruïlla de Tardor @ Razzmatazz 2

Tue 16 Oct 2018 Madrid, Spain, Chango

Wed 17 Oct 2018 Santiago, Spain, Sala Capitol

Fri 19 Oct 2018 Porto, Portugal, Hard Club

Sat 20 Oct 2018 Lisbon, Portugal, Capitolio

Mon 22 Oct 2018 Lyon, France, Le Radiant

Tue 23 Oct 2018 Strasbourg, France, La Laiterie

Wed 24 Oct 2018 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli Vredenburg, De Helling

Thu 25 Oct 2018 Brussels, Belgium, Botanique

Sat 27 Oct 2018 Odense, Denmark, Posten

Mon 29 Oct 2018 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret

Tue 30 Oct 2018 Stockholm, Sweden, Nalen

Thu 01 Nov 2018 Helsinki, Finland, Tavastia Club

Sat 03 Nov 2018 Lund, Sweden, Mejeriet

Sun 04 Nov 2018 Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

Mon 05 Nov 2018 Aarhus, Denmark, Voxhall

Wed 07 Nov 2018 Warsaw, Poland, Niebo

Thu 08 Nov 2018 Prague, Czech Republic, Lucerna

Fri 09 Nov 2018 Leipzig, Germany, Conne Island

Sat 10 Nov 2018 Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany, Rolling Stone Weekender

Mon 12 Nov 2018 Bratislava, Slovakia, Nova Cvernovka

Tue 13 Nov 2018 Budapest, Hungary, A38 Ship

Thu 15 Nov 2018 Vienna, Austria, Simm City

Fri 16 Nov 2018 Rust, Germany, Rolling Stone Park

Sat 17 Nov 2018 Fribourg, Switzerland, Le Nouveau Monde

Sun 18 Nov 2018 Zurich, Switzerland, Plaza Club Zurich

Tue 20 Nov 2018 Ljubljana, Slovenia, Kino Siska

Wed 16 Jan 2019 Munich, Germany, Freiheiz

Fri 18 Jan 2019 Berlin, Germany, Astra Kulturhaus

Sat 19 Jan 2019 Hamburg, Germany, Kampnagel

Tue 22 Jan 2019 Cologne, Germany, Gloria Theatre

Wed 23 Jan 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

Fri 25 Jan 2019 Nancy, France, L’Autre Canal

Sat 26 Jan 2019 Nimes, France, Paloma

Sun 27 Jan 2019 Toulouse, France, Le Bikini

Tue 29 Jan 2019 Bordeaux, France, Le Rocher de Palmer

Thu 31 Jan 2019 Reims, France, La Cartonnerie

Thu 07 Feb 2019 London, UK, The Roundhouse

Tickets for the UK dates are available here from 10am on Friday (June 8).

