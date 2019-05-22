Watch a trailer for Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

Nick Broomfield's Leonard Cohen film opens in UK cinemas on July 26

As first featured in the March 2019 issue of Uncut, Nick Broomfield’s Leonard Cohen documentary will be released in UK cinemas on July 26.



Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love is billed as a “beautiful yet tragic love story between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen… who was the inspiration for several of Cohen’s best-known songs including ‘Bird on a Wire’ and ‘So Long, Marianne’.”

Watch the first trailer below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Speaking to Uncut earlier this year, Bård Kjøge Rønning – a Norwegian filmmaker who contributed to the documentary – said that, “Nick’s film is really based on his personal involvement with Marianne. They were seeing each other in London for almost half a year, in ’68. And he built this story on the character of the Marianne that he knew. Nick told me that Marianne had this special kind of energy she gave to everyone. And she gave it to him. He was 20 at the time, and doubting whether to be a filmmaker. She said, ‘Go for it.’ She inspired him a great deal.”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from May 16, and available to order online now – with The Black Keys on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, The Cure, Bruce Springsteen, Rory Gallagher, The Fall, Jake Xerxes Fussell, PP Arnold, Screaming Trees, George Harrison and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Calexico And Iron & Wine and Mark Mulcahy.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.