Tom Waits has contributed to a new documentary about homelessness in the American south. Ultimata Fermata (The Last Ride) is part of the Il Fattore Umano (The Human Factor) series, from Italian public television channel RAI3.

Waits can be seen performing songs on acoustic guitar and piano, as well as reading from his poem “Seeds On Hard Ground”. Below, you can watch a clip of him playing “The Fall Of Troy”, which originally appeared on the 1996 soundtrack album for the film Dead Man Walking, and later on the 2006 compilation Orphans.

You can watch the full documentary here and support some of the charities involved here, here and here.