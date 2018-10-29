Watch Thom Yorke play Suspiria songs at BBC Maida Vale

He's also created a mix of his favourite atmospheric music

To mark the release of his Suspiria soundtrack on Friday, Thom Yorke performed three of its tracks live from BBC Maida Vale for Mary Anne Hobbs’ 6 Music show.

Watch footage of Yorke playing “Suspirium”, “Open Again” and “Unmade” below, along with an interview about the soundtrack.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Yorke also created a new hour-long mix of his favourite atmospheric records for 6 Music, including his own unreleased track “Suspiria Solo Glass Harmonica”. Listen here.

The Radiohead frontman will release a new solo album in 2019.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.